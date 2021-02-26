Snowiest Februaries for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — February in recent years has been quite snowy for Denver, and snowier than March. Let’s see the top February snowfall totals for the city and where 2021 ranks following the heavy snowfall this week.

Remember, Denver has had a number of different snowfall locations so we will look at DIA and Central Park separately to compare.

For DIA, the 10-year average February snowfall is 12.3 inches which, is now the snowiest month of the year on average.

Here’s the list for 10 snowiest Februaries on DIA’s short record since 2006.

For Central Park, the 10-year average February snowfall is 12.7 inches, which is now its snowiest month of the year on average.

Here’s the list for 10 snowiest Februaries on Central Park’s record since the late 1940s.

Notice the recent years to be in that top-10 list.

Comparing DIA and Central Park, the seasonal snowfall average since DIA started taking snowfall measurements is 46.7 inches per season versus Central Park’s 45-inch average over the same time.

Another chance of snow returns Saturday. Check the latest forecast for the chance of snow where you live.