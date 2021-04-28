Snowiest April in Denver in last 5 years, both snowfall and liquid precipitation above average

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a wet April in Denver following a March that had record breaking snowfall. With drought still covering most of the state, this moisture has been a welcome sight.

So far, April 2021 in Denver has brought 12.6 inches of snow. Denver sees 8.8 inches on average in the month and April is the second snowiest month of the year on average. This is the first April in the last five years with above average snowfall.

In the past, April snowfall totals from 2017 to 2020 stayed under 4 inches within those four years and were under half of the average snowfall for the month. The last time Denver had above average snowfall in April before this year was 2016 where 15.6 inches snow fell.

Denver’s liquid precipitation for April has measured 2.02 inches. This is almost a half of an inch above the average monthly precipitation total of 1.57 inches. Tuesday and Wednesday’s storm system this week brought .93 inches of rain to Denver International Airport, totaling almost half of the total monthly precipitation.

Although fire season is year round in Colorado, it is great to see above average snowfall and rainfall in Denver as the warmer months approach.

March and April have been the wettest and snowiest months of this winter season which fall in line with what is average for Denver.