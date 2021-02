List: Snowfall totals through 10 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow will continue across Denver and the Front Range from this evening into early Thursday before ending from north to south. We are expecting slick roads especially after sunset and before sunrise on Thursday. Snow will be deeper to the west in the foothills and south across the Palmer Divide.

The best window for accumulating snow will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Here is a look at snow totals forecast: