DENVER (KDVR) — As the snow continues to slide south, some local snowfall totals are coming in. Areas northwest and west of Denver are reporting light snow or that the snow has ended.

Cities south of the metro area, along the Palmer Divide are still picking up light snow with clearing expected in the coming hours prior to midnight.

Genesee tops the list with 5.7 inches, Ken Caryl received 4 inches, and the Denver International Airport saw a trace of snow.