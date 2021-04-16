A glance at snowfall totals, drier warmer weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado saw decent snowfall totals from the Thursday night and Friday morning storm. The snow is wet and heavy causing some tree branches to break across the area. Parts of the foothills and mountains received 6 to 12 inches of snow.

There will be a few lingering snow showers on the Front Range, foothills, and mountains Friday evening into early Saturday. These showers will be hit and miss so not every spot will see snow. Snow will be light in places that do see showers with minimal accumulations and travel impacts expected.

There will be a few light snow showers Saturday morning mainly on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Drier weather will move in Saturday afternoon with a high of 42 degrees.

Sunday will be dry with sunshine returning to the Front Range. High temperatures will hit the 50s that afternoon.

Another chance for snow moves in on Monday dropping temperatures back into the 30s. By the end of next week, spring weather will return to Colorado.