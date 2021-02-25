Snowfall favored Denver much more than elsewhere

DENVER (KDVR) — Often when it snows in the city, it is assumed that a lot of Colorado, at least the mountains, also received impressive totals. But that’s not always the case.

Take Wednesday and Thursday’s snowfall event; it was highly focused on Denver:

Snow clearly wanted to visit Denver last night:#cowx pic.twitter.com/DpqXMGZqpz — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) February 25, 2021

Yes, there was a bit of snowfall down near Colorado Springs, too, but hardly the totals that the Denver area had.

Here’s an interactive map of snowfall totals through Thursday morning.

Denver International Airport received 9.6 inches for the city’s official total.

For Denver, this was the largest snowfall event since 2016.