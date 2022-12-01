DENVER (KDVR) — Snow and wind on Friday could create travel problems. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting snow and wind in the mountains and gusty wind on the Eastern Plains, and the wind could affect conditions in the Denver metro and northern Front Range.

Mountain forecast

The mountains are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Snow is expected early Friday until mid-afternoon, turning much lighter before it ends. The mountains could see 5-10 inches. Mountain travelers could encounter blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility, especially over higher passes.

Eastern Plains forecast

The Eastern Plains and Palmer Divide are under a high wind warning. There will 25-50 mph winds with occasional gusts to 60-70 mph, with the strongest gusts from about 7 a.m. to noon. Travelers on the Eastern Plains can expect blowing dust where there is no snow on the open plains some issues for high-profile vehicles.

Metro Denver and northern Front Range forecast

Metro Denver and the Northern Front Range are not under a wind advisory, but winds of 20-35 mph are expected, with occasional gusts to 40-45 mph. Expect gusty wind from 7 a.m. to about noon.

Be sure to secure loose objects outdoors, like trash containers and holiday decor.

Stay alert with Pinpoint Weather

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to stay up to date with the newest data as it comes in.