DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon.

Here are some important tools for today:

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Black Forest: 2.6 inches

Breckenridge: 7 inches

Castle Rock: 8 inches

Cripple Creek: 5.2 inches

Copper Mountain: 7 inches

Denver International Airport: 3.3 inches

Downtown Denver: 1 inch

Keystone: 5 inches

Lakewood: 4 inches

Leadville: 1.7 inches

Monument: 6 inches

Winter Park: 10 inches

Woodland Park: 4 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.