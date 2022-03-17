DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon.
Here are some important tools for today:
- Live updates: St. Patrick’s Day wet, sloppy snowstorm
- Closings and delays
- Interactive Radar
- Delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.
- Black Forest: 2.6 inches
- Breckenridge: 7 inches
- Castle Rock: 8 inches
- Cripple Creek: 5.2 inches
- Copper Mountain: 7 inches
- Denver International Airport: 3.3 inches
- Downtown Denver: 1 inch
- Keystone: 5 inches
- Lakewood: 4 inches
- Leadville: 1.7 inches
- Monument: 6 inches
- Winter Park: 10 inches
- Woodland Park: 4 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.