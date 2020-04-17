Snow totals from mid-April Colorado snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Much of the Front Range and Colorado mountains were hit by a significant snowstorm late Wednesday and Thursday.

The storm delivered a wide range of snow totals.

The northern Front Range received more snow than most communities south.

Moreover, the northwest portion of the Denver metro area saw much higher totals than communities on the southeast side of the metro.

Below are 24-hour snow total reports from the National Weather Service website as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Note that totals are not reported for every community:

Arvada: 7″

Aurora: 1.8″

Boulder: 16.9″ — Making the 2019-2020 season the snowiest on record

Breckenridge: 3.5″

Brighton: 6.6″

Broomfield: 6″

Brush: 3″

Castle Pines: 2.6″

Centennial: 5″

Colorado Springs: 1″

Columbine: 2.8″

Commerce City: 4.1″

Denver (Congress Park): 4″

Denver (downtown): 7.1″

Denver International Airport: 1.3″

Edgewater: 5″

Edwards: 3.4″

Erie: 10.8″

Estes Park: 11″

Federal Heights: 10″

Fort Collins: 14″

Foxfield: 2″

Frisco: 4.5″

Genesee: 12″

Georgetown: 6″

Golden: 8.6″

Grant: 2″

Greenwood Village: 1.9″

Highlands Ranch: 2″

Holyoke: 2.2″

Ken Caryl: 7.3″

Lafayette: 9.3″

Lakewood: 6.5″

Littleton: 4.3″

Lochbuie: 9″

Lone Tree: 1.5″

Longmont: 12″

Louisville: 10.9″

Loveland: 9″

Lyons: 10.8″

Monument: 1″

Nederland: 21″

Northglenn: 9.1″

Parker: 4.1″

Sterling: 4.5″

Thornton: 8.9″

Vail: 3.9″

Wellington: 5.7″

Westminster: 9.2″

Wheat Ridge: 7.5″

Windsor: 6.5″

Winter Park: 2.5″

Additional totals can be found on the NWS website.