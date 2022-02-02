Snow totals for Feb. 1-2 snowstorm in Denver, across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Wednesday before it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at some of the preliminary snowfall totals reported as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning from the National Weather Service:

Arvada: 9.2 inches

Aurora: 10.5 inches

Beulah: 9.5 inches

Black Forest: 7.1 inches

Boulder: 12 inches

Canon City: 4.5 inches

Cascade: 9 inches

Castle Rock: 6 inches

Centennial: 8 inches

Colorado Springs: 14 inches

Commerce City: 10 inches

Crescent Village: 10 inches

Denver: 9 inches (FOX31 weather deck)

Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches

Edgewater: 6 inches

Erie: 8.3 inches

Falcon: 5.9 inches

Fort Collins: 9.1 inches

Fountain: 3.5 inches

Genesee: 8 inches

Greeley: 6 inches

Green Mountain Falls: 12 inches

Highlands Ranch: 10 inches

Lakewood: 9 inches

Laporte: 12 inches

Longmont: 8 inches

Louisville: 8 inches

Loveland: 10 inches

Monument: 7 inches

Manila Village: 7 inches

Manitou Springs: 9 inches

Niwot: 6 inches

Parker: 6.8 inches

Pagosa Springs: 7 inches

Penrose: 3 inches

Pueblo Reservoir: 2.1 inches

Rye: 11 inches

Westcliffe: 10 inches

Woodland Park: 5.5 inches

We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.