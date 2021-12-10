Snow totals for Dec. 10 late-fall storm

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — After 232 days, Denver officially recorded its first snowfall of the season, with three-tenths of an inch measured at Denver International Airport. Even though the Denver metro didn’t receive a bunch of snow, some ski areas received more than two feet of snow.

The storm system will wind down Friday afternoon

Here are the preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 10:20 a.m. Friday:

  • Denver International Airport: .3 inch
  • Coal Bank Pass: 25 inches
  • Aspen: 15 inches
  • Estes Park: 3 inches
  • Axial: 12 inches
  • Hamilton: 6 inches
  • Skyway: 11 inches
  • Montrose: 1 inch
  • Parachute: 2 inches
  • Steamboat Springs: 10 inches
  • Grand Mesa: 14 inches
  • Durango: 2 inches
  • Pagosa Springs: 12 inches
  • Elk Park: 8 inches
  • Breen: 6 inches
  • Bayfield: 8 inches
  • Morrison: 2.1 inches
  • Creede: 1.5 inches
  • Oxford: 5.5 inches
  • Avon: 6 inches
  • Redstone: 5 inches
  • Arvada: .8 inch
  • Littleton: 1.3 inches
  • Evergreen: 1.9 inches
  • Silverton: 15 inches
  • Westminster: .7 inch
  • Red Mountain Pass: 19 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: .8 inch
  • Castle Pines: .3 inch
  • Parker: .2 inch
  • Northglenn: .3 inch
  • Foxfield: .3 inch
  • Allenspark: 3 inches
  • Boulder: .4 inch
  • Brighton: .1 inch
  • Georgetown: .2 inch
  • Kittredge: 2 inches

