Snow totals for Dec. 10 late-fall storm

DENVER (KDVR) — After 232 days, Denver officially recorded its first snowfall of the season, with three-tenths of an inch measured at Denver International Airport. Even though the Denver metro didn’t receive a bunch of snow, some ski areas received more than two feet of snow.

The storm system will wind down Friday afternoon.

Here are the preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 10:20 a.m. Friday:

Denver International Airport: .3 inch

Coal Bank Pass: 25 inches

Aspen: 15 inches

Estes Park: 3 inches

Axial: 12 inches

Hamilton: 6 inches

Skyway: 11 inches

Montrose: 1 inch

Parachute: 2 inches

Steamboat Springs: 10 inches

Grand Mesa: 14 inches

Durango: 2 inches

Pagosa Springs: 12 inches

Elk Park: 8 inches

Breen: 6 inches

Bayfield: 8 inches

Morrison: 2.1 inches

Creede: 1.5 inches

Oxford: 5.5 inches

Avon: 6 inches

Redstone: 5 inches

Arvada: .8 inch

Littleton: 1.3 inches

Evergreen: 1.9 inches

Silverton: 15 inches

Westminster: .7 inch

Red Mountain Pass: 19 inches

Highlands Ranch: .8 inch

Castle Pines: .3 inch

Parker: .2 inch

Northglenn: .3 inch

Foxfield: .3 inch

Allenspark: 3 inches

Boulder: .4 inch

Brighton: .1 inch

Georgetown: .2 inch

Kittredge: 2 inches