Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will taper-off across Colorado on Thursday after 4-8 inches fell in Denver and across the Front Range.
The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow and wind today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and temperatures in the teens and 20s.
These are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Thursday:
- Arapahoe Peak: 22 inches
- Boulder: 8 inches
- Cameron Pass: 18 inches
- Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches
- Genesee: 8 inches
- Longs Peak: 15 inches
- Brainard Lake: 13 inches
- Lakewood: 6 inches
- Fort Collins: 4 inches
- Louisville: 4 inches
- Grand Lake: 11 inches
- Nederland: 8 inches
- Castle Rock: 1 inch
- Kit Carson: 3 inches
- Sterling: 12.4 inches
- Thornton: 4.6 inches
- Leadville: 4.4 inches
We will continue to update these snowfall totals throughout the day.