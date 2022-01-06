Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will taper-off across Colorado on Thursday after 4-8 inches fell in Denver and across the Front Range.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow and wind today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

These are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Thursday:

Arapahoe Peak: 22 inches

Boulder: 8 inches

Cameron Pass: 18 inches

Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches

Genesee: 8 inches

Longs Peak: 15 inches

Brainard Lake: 13 inches

Lakewood: 6 inches

Fort Collins: 4 inches

Louisville: 4 inches

Grand Lake: 11 inches

Nederland: 8 inches

Castle Rock: 1 inch

Kit Carson: 3 inches

Sterling: 12.4 inches

Thornton: 4.6 inches

Leadville: 4.4 inches

We will continue to update these snowfall totals throughout the day.