Snow totals for Colorado from Jan. 5-6 snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will taper-off across Colorado on Thursday after 4-8 inches fell in Denver and across the Front Range.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow and wind today with another 2-6 inches of accumulation on the high peaks and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

These are the preliminary totals from the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Thursday:

  • Arapahoe Peak: 22 inches
  • Boulder: 8 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 18 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches
  • Genesee: 8 inches
  • Longs Peak: 15 inches
  • Brainard Lake: 13 inches
  • Lakewood: 6 inches
  • Fort Collins: 4 inches
  • Louisville: 4 inches
  • Grand Lake: 11 inches
  • Nederland: 8 inches
  • Castle Rock: 1 inch
  • Kit Carson: 3 inches
  • Sterling: 12.4 inches
  • Thornton: 4.6 inches
  • Leadville: 4.4 inches

We will continue to update these snowfall totals throughout the day.

