Snow showers Wednesday night followed by dry end to week: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- Snow showers will continue on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon and evening before moving out late. Roads are expected to become slick during the evening commute.

Snowfall totals will be around 1 to 4 inches on the Front Range with the highest totals expected on the south and west sides of metro Denver, especially into the foothills.

Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Friday, Valentine's Day, will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Conditions will stay dry in the lower elevations this weekend with mountain snowfall moving in Saturday and Sunday.

Denver has another chance to see snowfall next Monday but it is still too far out to know exact details with that storm system.