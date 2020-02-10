Snow showers overnight will lead to slick roads: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will continue Monday evening before ending early on Tuesday morning before sunrise. Roads are expected to become slick Monday night, especially after the sun sets and pavement temperatures cool. Some roads will still be slick during the Tuesday morning drive.

Monday and Tuesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to anticipated travel impacts.

Snowfall totals will be 1 to 4 inches in metro Denver, 1 to 3 inches on the northern Front Range, 3 to 6 inches for the Palmer Divide and foothills and about 1 to 3 inches in the mountains.

After snow wraps up before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the rest of the day will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s.

There is a small chance for a few isolated showers on Wednesday but they are not expected to bring any accumulation in Denver.

The end of the workweek will be dry with warmer temperatures.

Another storm system moves into Colorado on Saturday with a third one arriving next Monday.

