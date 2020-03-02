Snow showers move in tonight, slick roads by Monday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow chances will go up on the Front Range this evening with showers continuing overnight before ending early Monday morning. Most of the snow will be gone by the Monday morning commute.

Snow will be heavy at times and could fall at a rate of one inch per hour under heavier bands.

Snowfall totals will be 1 to 4 inches for Metro Denver with up to 6 inches in isolated spots that get under a heavy snow band. Roads will become slick tonight and will stay slick and icy early Monday morning.

The rest of Monday will be dry with a high temperature of 47. The rest of the week will be dry with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.