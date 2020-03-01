Snow showers move in Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies on the Front Range. Snow showers will start in the mountains in the morning and will reach the Front Range and Denver area by mid afternoon.

The timing of the snow showers for Metro Denver will be about 2 p.m. Sunday through early Monday morning. Snow showers will clear by the commute time early Monday morning.

Metro Denver will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow with 2 to 5 inches more likely on the Palmer Divide, foothills and mountains.

Roads could become slick in some ares Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer with temperatures returning to the 60s by Friday.