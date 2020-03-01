Watch
FOX31 News at 9:00
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow showers move in Sunday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Sunday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies on the Front Range. Snow showers will start in the mountains in the morning and will reach the Front Range and Denver area by mid afternoon.

The timing of the snow showers for Metro Denver will be about 2 p.m. Sunday through early Monday morning. Snow showers will clear by the commute time early Monday morning.

Metro Denver will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow with 2 to 5 inches more likely on the Palmer Divide, foothills and mountains.

Roads could become slick in some ares Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer with temperatures returning to the 60s by Friday.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories