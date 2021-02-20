Snow showers move in Saturday evening; Sunday will be drier, cooler

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers have developed across the mountains and Front Range Saturday afternoon and evening. Snowfall will break apart in most areas around midnight leaving small totals and slushy roads behind.

There is a chance for a few very isolated snow showers early Sunday morning across the Palmer Divide. These will wrap up by mid to late morning. Winds will gust up to 35 mph through midday Sunday before getting calmer.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing up to 2 inches in Metro Denver. Higher totals are more likely on the south side of town. The Palmer Divide will see up to 4 inches of snow accumulation with up to 3 inches in the mountains.

After a few early isolated snow showers Sunday morning the rest of the day will be dry with highs in the 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mild with highs in the 50s and dry conditions. Another chance for snow will move in on Wednesday and Saturday.