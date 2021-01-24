Snow showers move in Monday, Tuesday with chilly temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — There could be a few isolated snow showers on Sunday evening across the Front Range. Snowfall accumulation is expected to be little to none by Sunday night. Better snowfall chances will move into the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered snow showers will move across the entire state on and off on both Monday and Tuesday. For the Front Range, only minimal travel impacts are expected on Monday. Higher travel impacts will stay in the mountains and on the eastern plains.

Tuesday will bring more widespread and heavy snow showers to the Front Range that could slow the commutes down. Snowfall totals will range from a dusting up to 2 inches in Metro Denver and the Northern Front Range.

The Palmer Divide and foothills will see closer to 2 to 5 inches of snow. The eastern plains and southwest mountains will see the biggest totals from this storm. The plains could see pockets of up to 7 inches.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday and will stay through Friday. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees by Friday afternoon.