Snow showers move in Monday morning; Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow and cold temperatures are moving into Colorado on Monday. Snow showers will start overnight in southwest Colorado and will reach the Front Range by mid morning on Monday.

Snow showers will start after 5 a.m. on the Front Range and continue on and off throughout the rest of the day. There will be a few, very isolated lingering showers on Tuesday with dry conditions moving in again by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Roads could become slick by the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 3 inches across Metro Denver, 2 to 5 inches for the Palmer Divide and Northern Front Range (Ft. Collins, Greeley), and 3 to 10 inches in the mountains.

Drier weather will move in on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s.

New Year’s Eve will be dry on the Front Range with highs in the 40s. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower or two on Friday with a high temperature around 40 degrees.