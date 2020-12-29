Snow showers Monday night, chilly end to 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers will spread across the Front Range Monday evening and will continue until late Monday night before clearing out. Roads could turn slick in spots late tonight and early Tuesday morning.

There is a chance for a few isolated snow showers on the Front Range on Tuesday but most places will stay dry. The mountains will continue to see scattered snow showers Tuesday before drying out in the evening.

Snowfall totals in Metro Denver will range from a half inch up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches on the Palmer Divide and across the Northern Front Range. The mountains will see 4 to 10 inches by Tuesday evening and have an Avalanche Watch in place through Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will only climb to the mid 30s in Denver with breezy winds up to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be dry with more sunshine and a high temperature around 40 degrees. New Year’s Eve is also expected to stay dry in Denver with a few snow showers possible on New Year’s Day morning.