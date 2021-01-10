Snow showers end late Saturday, dry, chilly Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue across the Front Range Saturday evening. Showers will end around or just after midnight tonight. Areas that get heavier showers could see slick road conditions as temperatures drop tonight.

Totals will range from a half of an inch up to 2 inches in Denver. The Palmer Divide and foothills will have 1 to 3 inches of snow and will likely develop icy spots on the roads Saturday night.

The mountains will not see a lot of snow from this storm but some of the far eastern mountains could see up to 2 inches.

Sunday will be dry with sunshine returning to the Front Range. Denver’s afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 30s with dry conditions.

The rest of the work week will be dry and mild. Temperatures will reach the 40s again on Monday and will hit the 50s by Tuesday.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado will move in next weekend.