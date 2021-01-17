Snow showers, cooler temperatures move in Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Weather has been nice this weekend across the Front Range with dry conditions and high temperatures in the 40s. A storm system is moving closer to Colorado Sunday evening and will bring a chance of snow and cooler temperatures to start the work week.

Monday’s high temperatures will hit the low 40s with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Most places will stay dry on the Front Range through the morning with snow chances going up in the afternoon and evening.

Some places along the Front Range will not see any snowfall or accumulation from this system. The best chance for showers and accumulation will be south and west of Metro Denver.

The snow will come to an end by early Tuesday morning on the Front Range with some lingering snow showers throughout Tuesday in the mountains.

Totals will range from nothing up to an inch in Metro Denver. The higher totals are expected to be on the south and west sides of town. The Palmer Divide and foothills could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. The mountains will see up to 6 inches by Tuesday evening.

Dry and warmer weather will return on Wednesday with a high around 50 degrees. Another storm system will move in next weekend bringing more snow chances to the Front Range.