Snow returns to Front Range Sunday

DENVER -- Snowfall will move in after midnight on the Front Range and will increase by mid morning on Sunday. Snow showers will be on and off through Sunday afternoon before drying out.

Roads are expected to be mostly wet in the city Sunday morning thanks to warm Saturday temperatures but some spots will turn slick by the afternoon especially on the Palmer Divide and in the mountains.

Snowfall totals by Sunday night will range from 1 to 4 inches in Metro Denver and 3 to 6 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the Foothills. The mountains will see about 2 to 8 inches.

There will be another small chance of snowfall on Monday and Tuesday with little to no accumulation expected.

The rest of the week will be drier and warmer with high temperatures returning to the 50s on Friday and Saturday.