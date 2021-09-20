Snow returns to Colorado’s mountains: A look at where it fell and how much

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong cold front pushed through Colorado Sunday night and Monday morning, bringing precipitation and cold temperatures along with it.

Temperatures were cold enough behind the front to transition rain showers and storms over to snowfall in the overnight hours and early Monday morning.

Below is the snowfall analysis through 7 a.m. It shows that the highest snowfall totals were in the mountains of southern Wyoming and around the Rocky Mountain National Park area. The areas in dark blue estimate about 4 to 6 inches of snow with over 6 inches estimated for the areas in yellow.

Most of the accumulating snow stayed above 9,000 feet of elevation.

Several Colorado ski areas picked up a coating of fresh snow. Certainly a welcome sight for ski areas that plan to open in the next month or two.

Loveland ski area plans to start making snow and turning on the snow guns in about 10 days.

Arapahoe Basin also saw a dusting of snow on its highest peaks Monday morning.

The calendar says summer, but the mountain thinks otherwise.

9.20.21

📸: Ian Zinner#ABasin #TheLegend pic.twitter.com/P7TisAlbGz — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 20, 2021

The Alpine Visitor Camera at Rocky Mountain National Park at 2:51 p.m. on Monday shows the sun shining again in the mountains over the fresh dusting of snow that fell overnight. This visitors center is at 11,796 feet.

The mountains are expected to dry out for the next few days with no additional snowfall in the forecast for the near future.