Snow possible for Colorado 14ers Thursday; How early do flakes usually fly in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have been in the 90s in Denver but a cold front is arriving Thursday. It will drop temperatures into the 80s with some rain and strong thunderstorms.

It will be a different story in the mountains. A dusting of snow is possible on the 14ers. Temperatures will dive, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s on the high peaks.

So, is it too early to be talking about snow for Denver? Maybe.

But in 2020, the first snow arrived in early September.

On September 7, 2020, Denver hit 93 degrees then dropped to 43 degrees on September 8 with 1 one of snow.

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

September 8, 2020

October 10, 2019

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

October 25, 2011

While September snows are possible in Denver, it usually doesn’t snow until the middle of October.

The earliest date of the first snow: September 3, 1961

The latest date of the first snow: November 21, 1934

The average date of the first snow: October 18