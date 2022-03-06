GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Snow fell across the metro Sunday morning creating dangerous driving conditions for those heading in and out of the Denver area.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews were busy clearing snow and ice just days after Denver saw 70 degrees and sunshine.

“Probably should have left sooner but it looks like the snow is stopping around Idaho Springs so I should be okay,” said Dylan Smith.

Smith was among the crowd heading into the high country, while others made their way into the metro as snow fell.

“I live in Silverthorne. You guys are actually seeing more snow right now than we were when I left,” said Mike Worl.

Worl had to quickly pull off Interstate 70 to refill his wiper fluid.

“A couple miles back I realized I ran out and got off the road as fast as possible. If you can’t see, it definitely is unsafe out there,” said Worl.