Snow or hail? Severe storms drop inches of hail in parts of Colorado covering roadways

DENVER (KDVR) — Several severe storms pushed through Colorado Tuesday afternoon dropping large amounts of hail.

A marginal risk (green) and slight risk (yellow) were issued by the Storm Prediction Center for southeast Colorado indicating that large hail and gusty winds were possible in storms that develop Tuesday.

The strongest storms stayed south and east of metro Denver. Some areas saw several inches of hail that covered the roadways, looking like snow.

The photo below is from Falcon in El Paso County, where at least 2 inches of hail and heavy rain covered U.S. 24 Tuesday afternoon.

So far, there have been two official reports that show hail Tuesday afternoon near Black Forest and east of Colorado Springs. Both areas saw hail up to or over quarter size, which fits the parameters for a storm to be considered severe.

Scattered storms will continue Tuesday night on the southeast plains before clearing out late in the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday.