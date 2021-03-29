Snow moves in overnight, temperatures drop to the 30s Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm weekend and start to the week, changes are on the way starting Monday night. A cold front will move through Colorado this evening, keeping winds gusty for most of the state.

Winds will gust up to 45 mph on the Front Range Monday evening. Behind the front, snow showers will start in the central and northern mountains.

Scattered snow showers will push onto the Front Range by early Tuesday morning and will continue on and off throughout the day ending Tuesday evening. This will not be a big storm system for Colorado and with warm pavement temperatures, the roads won’t see big travel impacts.

Totals will range from a trace to 2 inches on the Front Range. Some places on the northern Front Range will not see any snow from this storm. There could be pockets of up to 3 inches on the Palmer Divide and foothills but it will be hard to accurately measure due to melting.

The mountains will see up to 6 inches of fresh snow.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only climb into the upper 30s.

Dry weather and sunshine will return on Wednesday and stay through the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.