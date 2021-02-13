Snow is expected across Colorado. Here’s what CDOT is doing to prepare

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says plows are out across the state; crews started pre-treating the roads on Friday.

“The biggest challenge is that’s it’s going to hit the entire state and it’s going to hit for the entire weekend,” Matthew Inzeo with CDOT said. “Given the bitter cold temperatures, this is the weekend to make sure you’re extra prepared.”

Inzeo says the agency is bracing for more people traveling to the mountains over the holiday weekend, with more snow in the forecast.

“Have extra food in the car, have a change of clothes if you’re skiing or snowboarding,” Inzeo said. “Make sure you can be warm and dry in case something comes up.”

CDOT urges drivers to make sure their tires are winter-ready and that they are prepared for delays on the roads.

The agency plans to continue treating the roads through Monday.