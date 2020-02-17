Snow hits Denver tonight; Mountain snow tapers-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow and wind continues in the Mountains this morning then tapers-off towards Lunch. 48-hour storm totals 12-15" at most Central and Northern Mountain ski areas.

We stay mostly dry today in Denver with highs around 40.

Snow hits Denver around 7-9 p.m. tonight and continues into the Tuesday morning rush hour, 1-3 inches of total accumulation. The most accumulation occurs in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide.

We'll have a few dry hours tomorrow then another snow hits Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, 1-3 inches of accumulation.

We'll see a drier Thursday through Sunday with warmer temperatures this weekend in the 40s and 50s.

We can expect colder temperatures next week.