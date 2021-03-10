Snow days are back in Denver: DPS changes weather policy

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has adjusted its severe weather policy, and traditional snow days have returned.

In a bulletin, Interim DPS Superintendent Dwight Jones said that for a severe storm that is “limited in duration,” the district will declare a traditional snow day with no in-person or remote learning.

“For this forecast storm, this means that if there are unsafe conditions on Monday, March 15, that will be a traditional snow day. We’ll be monitoring the weather closely and providing updates as needed through our normal communications channels,” Jones said about the incoming storm.

If the severe weather is long-term and prevents students from safely getting to school for more than one day, DPS will shift to remote learning starting on the second day.

DPS said if there is a snow day on Monday due to the incoming storm and unsafe conditions continue, students will learn virtually on Tuesday.

“To support in planning and this shift, any time we are considering a potential snow day, we will send messaging to schools by mid-day the day before to remind students and teachers to prepare (such as by taking home computers) in the event that it becomes a multi-day event and we need to shift to remote learning,” Jones said.

He said all students should take their computers home with them this weekend.

The decision comes after some confusion and frustration during last month’s heavy snowfall, when Denver received about a foot of accumulation. Many metro-area school districts declared a traditional snow day, but DPS had a two-hour delay and virtual learning.

“I want to apologize for any problems that were created for our community, and I want to let you know we’re making changes as a result,” Jones said.