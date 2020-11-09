Snow, cold temperatures impact Colorado on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue in Colorado’s mountains overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. It will be dry on the Front Range Monday morning before snowfall moves in midday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday afternoon. Scattered snow showers will develop late morning into early afternoon across the Front Range and will continue through Monday evening before clearing out. The mountains will see snowfall on and off throughout the day.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing up to an inch in Metro Denver. Big travel impacts are not expected across the city. Totals will range from a 1/2 inch to 2 inches on the Palmer Divide and foothills with 2 to 6 inches across the mountains. The highest totals will be in Colorado’s San Juan mountains where up to 10 inches of additional snow is possible.

Dry weather will return on Tuesday and last through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s all week long.