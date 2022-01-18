Snow chances and 2 cold fronts this week in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting cloudy skies on Tuesday with warm highs in the mid 50s in Denver. The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy, in the 20s and 30s.

Two cold fronts are lined up for Colorado. The first front arrives on Wednesday with a 25-degree temperature drop. Front Range highs are predicted to be in the low 30s. Wednesday is expecting a dusting of snow in the afternoon and evening.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

The second front arrives on Friday with temperatures in the 30s and afternoon and evening snow chances. One to 3 inches across the Front Range, up to 6 inches in the foothills and ski areas.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

The snow will taper off overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning.

A drier Saturday and Sunday are expected with temperatures in the 40s.