Snow chance returns to Front Range to begin the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will drop into the low 40s Monday with snow chances moving in during the afternoon and evening. These snow showers will be spotty so not everyone in the lower elevations will see snow but those that do could see a slower Monday evening commute and slick spots on the roads.

There will be more on and off snow showers on Tuesday and another chance on Wednesday.

Snowfall totals through Tuesday night will range from 0 to 2 inches in Metro Denver and about 2 to 5 inches along the Palmer Divide and foothills. Temperatures will be in the 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer with high temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday.