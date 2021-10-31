Unsettled weather here to stay; chance for snow on Front Range Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers will continue in parts of Colorado Sunday evening with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Better chances for showers move in on Monday with high temperatures staying in the 40s.

Monday’s high temperature will hit the 40s in Denver with a 30% chance for showers. Showers will start in the afternoon and will be rain or snow depending on the time and location. Parts of the Front Range could see some snow showers.

Big impacts are not expected on the roads in the lower elevations but there could be some slick spots in the mountains. Accumulations will be less than an inch on the Front Range and plains but the mountains could see 1 to 3 inches by Monday night.

Unsettled weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. There will be a 20% chance for scattered showers on Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday.

Temperatures will hit the 60s again by Thursday and will stay mild into next weekend. Dry weather returns Thursday through Sunday.