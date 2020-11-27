Snow chance for Thanksgiving evening

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A weather system to pass over Colorado late Thursday will bring a bit of snowfall to some areas on Thanksgiving evening.

This system isn’t overly strong, but some areas may pick up a quick inch of snow and a bit more in the mountains. Overall, most areas won’t see much if any snowfall, though.

From Fort Collins to Denver then onto Colorado Springs will be a few snow showers through midnight, but then the sky clears through Friday morning.

Southern Colorado may see snow Friday but sunshine will prevail for the city and northern Colorado.

Beyond this weather maker will be another system for the middle part of next week, until then sunshine.

Temperatures will bounce between the 40s to 50s during the next week, with the next cool off to come through the Denver area Sunday – along with some wind.

