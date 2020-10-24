Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow and cold hit Colorado Sunday, a great relief to firefighting effort

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front to sweep across Colorado will drop temperatures significantly and will drop some areas of heavy snowfall.

The temperatures will drop from Saturday evening straight through Sunday, leaving Denver in the teens Sunday.

The initial rain/snow mix will move across Northern Colorado Saturday evening and early Sunday morning before it becomes all snowfall for this area Sunday.

The snowfall will be heavy at times, heavy enough for several inches of accumulation. Also, travel will become quite slick Sunday and into Monday morning.

The snow will clear the metro areas through Monday morning and midday. The result:

Temperatures will be dramatically colder, also. This will be an impact for the Broncos as they play the Chiefs.

The storm will clear from Monday to Tuesday and drier/warmer weather will return.

To the fires, upwards of a foot and more of snow is on the way to the burn areas in the Front Range Mountains. This snow will intensify by very early Sunday morning and will continue for 24 to 36 hours.

What hotspots remain after this snow will face dangerous fire conditions throughout the ten days that follow which will turn warmer and drier than average.

