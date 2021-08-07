Smoky skies continue Sunday; dry, hot weather ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — The wildfire smoke was so bad on the Front Range on Saturday that Denver was ranked number one for the worst air quality in the world. There will be small improvements in wildfire smoke heading into Sunday with hot and dry weather returning.

Temperatures will hit the mid 90s on Sunday with dry conditions. There will still be some smoke around, although it won’t be as bad as Saturday. An Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m.

Wildfire smoke is expected to get worse on Monday. Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 90s each afternoon.

The return of moisture will start on Thursday and continue into the weekend with only a 10% chance of rain.