Smoke and hot temperatures stick around, limited chance for rain tomorrow in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoke from wildfires burning across the western region will continue to bring unhealthy air to Denver and the Front Range. There is a chance that the smoke could become thinner in the early part of the day on Friday but it will thicken again at night.

We’re also expecting a few scattered storms during the afternoon on Friday around the Front Range and in the metro. Rain will be limited with the passing storms which may lead to gusty winds instead. Otherwise, we’ll experience hot temperatures again with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The upcoming weekend is looking dry, mainly sunny, breezy and hot with temperature readings staying in the low to mid 90s. There will also be some smoke hanging around at times.

We will start next week with more hot temperatures in the 90s. By the middle of the week a few scattered late day storms will head our way and help bring temperatures down into the upper 80s which is seasonal for Denver at this time of the year.