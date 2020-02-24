Small chance for snow Monday with gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry the rest of Sunday evening with temperatures dropping into the 20s to start off Monday.

Monday's high temperatures will be in the low-40s with gusty winds and a 20 percent chance of an isolated snow shower. Winds will gust up to 35mph on both Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will be most likely in the mountains and will be very spotty on the Front Range. Most places in the lower elevations will be dry on Monday.

Tuesday will be much cooler with a high temperature of 28 degrees in Denver. Winds will stay breezy to gusty with another 20 percent chance of isolated snow showers.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer. High temperatures will hit the 50s again by Friday and last through the weekend.