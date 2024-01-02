DENVER (KDVR) — Denver had one of the driest Decembers on record for snowfall, and the rest of the snowy months so far haven’t been much better.

Denver’s off to a slow start for snowfall, but this lackluster winter weather doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a dry season, according to Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels.

Winter snow so far

From September of 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024, there have been 11.8 inches of snow for the season, which isn’t a lot compared to the average snowfall in Denver.

On average, the Mile High City has 20.6 inches of snow by this time, according to the National Weather Service.

But the snowfall thus far isn’t a great indicator of the type of winter ahead.

Snowfall totals this year versus average (KDVR)

Previous snowfall at this time

Compared to last year at this time, Denver was at 23.9 inches by the end of December. The winter of 2022-2023 ended with 48.9 inches of snow.

But don’t lose hope snow lovers. Denver has come back from a dry start to the season.

In the winter of 2021-2022, Denver had an exceptionally slow start to the season and only recorded 4.8 inches from September to December. By the end of the winter, the snowfall had accumulated to 49.4 inches, according to NWS.

Even one of Denver’s snowiest winters in 2020-2021 started below average at 17 inches by the end of December. Flash forward to the end of the season, Denver accumulated 80.2 inches in total.

As far as winter goes in Denver, the Mile High City is just getting started on snow.

What to expect

As far as what type of winter it will be, it’s still too early to tell, according to Michels.

Looking at data from the previous five years, the amount of snowfall from September through December doesn’t necessarily define the winter season. In fact, the snowiest months in Colorado are in March and April, according to Michels.

Even with the minimal amount of snow for the season, it’s not too late for Denver to change its tune.