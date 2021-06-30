Slow-moving thunderstorms bring threat of heavy rain

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening moving off the foothills and heading east across metro Denver. Some of the storms may contain heavy rain. These showers could linger on the far eastern plains past midnight.

The highest chance for rain in the coming days will be Thursday. There are already Flash Flood Watches in place for southern parts of Colorado from Colorado Springs to Pueblo.

Metro Denver will have showers and thunderstorms that move slowly across the area on Thursday. This could lead to localized flooding especially if a storm drain becomes clogged. The rain could last into the late evening.

Friday will bring more showers and thunderstorms, but with a lower threat for heavy rain and fewer places seeing showers and thunderstorms.

Your holiday weekend has an even lower chance for afternoon storms each day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday which is closer to normal at this time of year. The rain chances at this point do not look to disrupt area firework displays.