Showers dry up as sunshine returns with pleasantly warm temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system rotating south of Colorado will keep better chances for rain and snow showers across the southern half of the state. We will have a few rain showers possible on Friday and Saturday. But, the overall possibility for rain is low and mainly south of Interstate 70 in metro Denver.

A dry weather pattern will set up on Sunday and last through the end of next week. That will bring mainly sunny days with warm afternoon highs in the middle 70s and cool overnight lows in the upper 40s.

So, it looks like a quiet start to the month of October. An average October in Denver usually starts with a high at 72 degrees and ends on Halloween with a high at 59 degrees. We generally get about an inch of moisture. And, the average snow is around 4 inches in Denver. Last year we received actually 4 inches of snow. Let’s hope this year delivers more of the same.