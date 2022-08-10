DENVER (KDVR) — The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”

“According to our extended forecasts, this winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures!” the Farmer’s Almanac said.

The first day of winter officially arrives on Dec. 21. However, the Farmer’s Almanac said the first bite of winter should come earlier this year than last year.

Last year, Denver did not see its first measurable snowfall of the season until December 10. The city went 232 days without snow, marking the second longest snowless streak in Denver history.

Denver finished the 2021-22 season with a total of 49.4 inches of snow, which was just below the average seasonal normal snowfall of 56.9 inches.

Last year, the almanac said Colorado would be split into four parts. The western half of the state is in the cold and dry section. The majority of the eastern half of the state is in the mild and snowy section. And the southeast part of the state is in the mild and wet category. A very small section of the southcentral part of the state is in the mild and dry outlook.

This winter looks different, though. The Farmer’s Almanac said Colorado will be a “Hibernation Zone Glacial, Snow-Filled.”

The Farmer’s Almanac said there could be a few significant winter weather systems this year.

“The first week of January in the Rockies and across the Plains. During this time, we see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air”

“January 16-23, we’ll raise another red flag for bouts of heavy rain and snow across the eastern two-thirds of the country followed by what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!”

Does the Pinpoint Weather Team agree with the Farmer’s Almanac prediction? Stay tuned for our winter outlook forecast.

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the National Weather Service.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

