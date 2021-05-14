Severe weather threatens Colorado’s plains into the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday and again Saturday across the eastern plains, but that does not mean the city won’t have a few thunderstorms, too.

The outlook for Friday includes a thunderstorm chance statewide. The strongest storms will be over the eastern plains where damaging hail and wind are most likely.

Denver may see a thundershower through Friday evening, but the city has a higher chance of a storm Saturday. The strongest of Saturday’s storms will again be outside of the city.

These scattered thunderstorms are the lead of another weather maker that will spread its wettest weather on the area Sunday and Monday, both of which carry high chances of rain and cooler temperatures.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the earlier you’re outside, the better. Otherwise, thunder may send you back indoors.

Total rainfall may again climb above one inch, as we have seen with recent weather makers.

Temperatures will not be quite as cold with this system as with the last, so the chance of snow will remain in the highest mountain areas, leaving Denver with rain chances this time.

This is all part of a late spring transition away from colder events and into warm, thunderstorm events.

Gardeners, you are likely safe to start planting if you are in the metro areas.