Severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday night; temperatures cool to the 70s Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will move across the mountains, Front Range, and plains Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe with gusty winds, large hail, and lightning as the main threats.

A cold front will push through Colorado Monday night dropping high temperatures into the 70s for Tuesday. This will bring much needed relief from the hot start to September along with more chances for rain.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again Tuesday afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk (green) for severe storms is possible along and east of Interstate 25.

Drier and warmer weather will move in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Thursday and Saturday.

Next weekend looks sunny, hot, and dry on the Front Range.