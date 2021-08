WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Strong storms moved through the Denver area Thursday as a cold front swept through. Two tornado warnings were issued with these storms, and while there were not any funnels that appeared there was sizeable hail.

Hail in Westminster on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: @purplesockday / Twitter)

A tornado warned storm in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: @atbucktb_kai / Twitter)

Hail from a tornado warned storm in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: Jared Lee / Twitter)

Hail from a tornado warned storm in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: Jared Lee / Twitter)

Hail in Westminster near Jefferson County Airport on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: Julie Moser)

Storm clouds in Westminster on Aug. 19, 2021 (Credit: KDVR viewer)

