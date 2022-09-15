CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the snow and rain showers will be off and on in the mountains throughout the day.

Here is a look at some of the areas that saw snow on Thursday:

Loveland Ski Area snow

Arapahoe Basin snow

Snow falling on Loveland Pass

Snow falling on Loveland Pass

Alpine Visitor Center snow (National Park Service)

Snow falling at Copper Mountain (NWS)

Ski season is right around the corner. Earlier this week Loveland Ski Area’s trail maintenance crew brought the snow guns out and tested them.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 30. Wolf Creek opened first on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened on Oct. 17.

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18. So when could the first snowfall arrive this year? The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.