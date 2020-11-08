Second storm system arrives tonight into Monday with wind and snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty wind relaxes this afternoon before a second storm system arrives late tonight into Monday. High wind warnings expire at 11 a.m.

High temps today in the 50s for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Snow hits the mountains late tonight with storm No. 2. Another two to six inches in the central and northern mountains by early Tuesday. Zero to one inch for Denver and the Front Range. Possibly one to two inches for the Palmer Divide, including Castle Rock and Monument.

The heaviest snow will fall in the Southern Mountains, eight to 16 inches additional by Tuesday morning. That favors Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Temps drop into the 30s and 40s on Monday; 40s for Tuesday through Friday, including Veteran’s Day.

There are small chances (10%) for snow showers on Wednesday and Saturday with additional cold fronts. But, higher chances for mountain snow those days. Gusty wind likely as each cold front slides across Colorado.

Forecast snowfall next 48 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.