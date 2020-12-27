Seasonal 40s Sunday, Snow on Monday

A cold front moved across Colorado late last night into this morning with some light mountain snowfall. If headed out west be cautious of snow packed roads, some slick spots, and blowing snow.

Winds will increase on the Front Range by early morning as the front moves through with gusts up to 35 mph.

High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be cooler to the mid 40s. There’s a 10% chance for a few flurries moving in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue on the Front Range, plains, and in the mountains on and off throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Snowfall totals will range from nothing up to 2 inches across Metro Denver. Up to 3 inches is possible on the Palmer Divide and in Fort Collins and Greeley. The mountains will see 2 to 8 inches of snowfall by Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be dry with high temperatures staying in the 30s.

Highs will warm to the 40s with dry conditions on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.